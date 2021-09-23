Search underway for missing Rainsville woman

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Rainsville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to RPD, 48-year-old Tammy Lynn Walters was last seen on September 21 around 5 p.m. in the area of Kirk Road in Rainsville driving a 2011 white Kia Optima with Alabama tag’s “28GV235.”

Walters has been described as 5-foot 4-inches, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Rainsville Police Department at 256-638-2157.

