JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 37-year-old man from Pinson.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Michael Castleberry was last seen on June 11 near Highway 79 in the Pinson area. He is possibly driving a bronze-colored 2012 Ford F-150 with no tag.

Castleberry is described as being 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Castleberry, you are asked to contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450.