JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old man that has been missing since Sunday in Morris.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Paige Reed was last seen entering a white or light-colored sedan on New Castle Road in Morris on Feb. 27. Deputies say he was heading toward Crosston Grocery.

Reed is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds. He is said to have brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reed is asked to contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450.