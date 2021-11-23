Search underway for missing Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen on Friday.

According to the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Crystal Collins was last seen walking away from a Montgomery medical facility on Nov. 19.

She is described as 5-foot-8, weighs 260 pounds, wearing a black t-shirt, pink colored pants, and flip flops. Crystal does not have a phone or a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Crystal’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.