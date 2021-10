MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen in almost two months.

Tawanda Sanders, 42, was last seen Aug. 25 in the 5500 block of Atlanta Highway in Montgomery. She is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to contact MPD at 334-625-2832.