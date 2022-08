ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man.

Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being 5’3″, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.