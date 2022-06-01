TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced that Joe Perry Knox had been found safe around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 74-year-old man.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Joe Perry Knox was last seen Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of 25th Avenue. He was wearing a long-sleeved, brown button up shirt with red stripes, light blue jeans, dark blue Skechers and a black ball cap at the time of his disappearance.

Knox is described as being 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds. Police say he could be in the area of Stacy’s or off Greensboro Avenue near Piggly Wiggly.

Anyone with information on Knox’s whereabouts is asked to contact TPD at 205-349-2121.