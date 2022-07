CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 57-year-old man.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Harold Magourik left his home in Alexandria headed to Georgia on Friday. They say he was driving a gray-colored 2008 Acura TSX.

Anyone with information on Magourik’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CCSO at 256-236-6600.