BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old man.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Luis Enrique Martinez Salgado was last seen by his family via FaceTime on Friday. His location at the time was unknown.

Salgado is described as being 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds. Police say he is known to drive a tan-colored 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with Alabama tag number “1BJ3678.”

If you have any information regarding Salgado’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact BPD at 205-297-8416.