Search underway for missing Lee County man

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jimmy Lee Table, 56, was reported missing from his Beauregard home on Sunday, and has not been seen or heard from since then, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say Table’s vehicle, a white 1999 GMC Yukon, was found abandoned on July 27, near the intersection of Alabama Hwy 110 and Alabama Hwy 108 in the area of Pike Road near Montgomery.

(Map provided by Lee County Sheriff’s office showing location of abandoned Yukon)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimmy Table should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).