LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating one of their employees and an inmate she was transporting Friday morning.

Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White was last seen taking an inmate, Casey Cole White, to the Lauderdale County courthouse around 9:30 a.m. Authorities say they did not realize they were missing until 3:30 p.m.

Casey Cole White is being held on capital murder charges. There is no relation between the two.

The vehicle the two were driving was later located at a shopping center parking lot but there were no signs of either Vicki White or Casey Cole White. Investigators are now searching for any video surveillance.

LCSO is asking for citizens to call 911 immediately and not try to approach them if spotted.

