JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Courtney Michele Williams, 36, was last seen on Jade Lake Road wearing a green hoodie with black and white star designs and dark jeans.

Williams is described as being 5’4″ and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed that she may be walking in the Clay/Palmerdale area of Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450.