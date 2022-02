JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Jasper woman who went missing on Jan. 28.

According to the Jasper Police Department, 36-year-old Tabetha Tate Ingle was last seen leaving a residence in the Jasper area on last Friday. She has been described as 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121.

