HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman reported missing on Sunday.

According to Hueytown Police Department, Tavashia Austin was last seen Sunday wearing blue shorts and an unknown color shirt. Police say that Austin may be in the western area of Birmingham.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts are asked to contact HPD at 205-491-3523.