Search underway for missing hiker last seen near Gurley Creek

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a missing hiker since Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, JCSO officers were dispatched to a location in Kimberley near Bone Dry Road after a caller reported a missing a person.

The caller explained that they had been hiking to Gurley Creek with their companion, following the creek bank for sometime, before the caller had returned to their parked car to get the vehicle and then pick up their companion. The caller was unable to locate their companion once they returned to the creek bank and called JCSO for help.

Though JFSO deputies, K-9 Units, Star 1 and personnel from Kimberly Fire and Rescue searched late into the night, the missing person has not been located. The search has started up again as of this morning.