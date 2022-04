HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

According to the Hamilton Police Department, Justin Kyle Lovett was last seen Monday around 8 p.m. He is described as having brown hair, being 5-foot-7 and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Lovett’s whereabouts is asked to contact HPD at 205-921-7424.