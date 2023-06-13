Photo of Anabella Grace McCulley, who was last seen in Springville Monday (Courtesy of St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office).

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) —The St. Clair Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen leaving her home Monday morning.

15-year-old Anabella Grace McCulley left Big Oak Girl’s Ranch and is believed to have traveled south on Highway 11 near County Road 31 on a black bicycle.

She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She may be wearing a dark-colored hoodie and sweatpants with white shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding McCulley’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office at (205) 884-3333.