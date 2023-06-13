ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) —The St. Clair Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen leaving her home Monday morning.
15-year-old Anabella Grace McCulley left Big Oak Girl’s Ranch and is believed to have traveled south on Highway 11 near County Road 31 on a black bicycle.
She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She may be wearing a dark-colored hoodie and sweatpants with white shoes and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding McCulley’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office at (205) 884-3333.