FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Daisha Pettus was last seen leaving her home in the area of 48th Street in Fairfield at 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to JCSO.

She is described as being 5’3″ and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with a wig with long green and black braids.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.