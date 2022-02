ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man that has been missing since Feb. 3.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing Tuesday. A general search of the area near his residence was conducted Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Brady’s whereabouts is asked to contact the ECSO at 256-546-2825.