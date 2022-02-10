MILLBROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies across central Alabama are asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen in almost a week.

Jolee Elizabeth Kent (Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama)

According to the Millbrook Police Department, Jolee Elizabeth Kent was last seen Saturday at her home in Deatsville around 10 p.m.

Jolee is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 103 pounds. She was wearing pajama pants with a multi-colored T-shirt at the time of her disappearance. She is known to frequent the areas around both Deatsville and Millbrook.

If you have any information on Jolee’s whereabouts, contact MPD at 334-285-6832 or Crime Stoppers at 205-215-7867.