CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Justice Michelle Quinn, of Baileyton, was last seen at her residence around 4 p.m. Authorities believe that she left on foot and has a dog with her.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quinn is asked to contact CCSO at 256-734-0342.