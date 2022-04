CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old in Center Point.

Aryana Fields was last seen Saturday, according to JCSO. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she may be in the Birmingham area or in Gwinnett County, Ga.

If you have any information on Fields’ whereabouts, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.