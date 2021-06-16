Search underway for missing Carbon Hill man with ‘mental condition’

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a 73-year-old man who has shown signs of early stages of dementia.

According to the Carbon Hill Police Department Facebook page, Bobby Clay Cook, 73 of Carbon Hill, was last seen at his home around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Cook has been presumed to be in an early 2000 GMC pewter colored handicap accessible van and uses an electric wheelchair.

Family members of Cook report that he has shown signs of early stages of dementia.

If anyone has information regarding Cook’s whereabouts, please call the Carbon Hill Police Department at 205-924-4411.