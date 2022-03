CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Calhoun County are asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Stephanie Lenn Ward was last seen in the area of Carol Street in Piedmont overnight Sunday and maybe in the Anniston or Oxford areas at this time.

Ward is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 140 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Piedmont Police Department at 256-447-9091.