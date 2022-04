CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Eulalia Sandra Pedro left the Dearmanville area Tuesday and has not returned. Pedro is described as being 135 pounds, having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Pedro’s whereabouts are asked to contact the CCSO at 256-236-6600.