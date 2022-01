CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has dealt with a “recent history of strokes.”

David Sean Holdorf, 57, was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of Highway 89 in lot 3C around 7 p.m. He was wearing a blue jacket, white polo shirt and khaki pants at the time of his disappearance.

Holdorf is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact CPD at 205-668-3505.