BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing woman.

According to BPD, Samantha Maroone, 31, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 7900 block of 2nd Avenue South on foot walking in an unknown direction. She is not believed to be in any danger.

Maroone is described as being 4’11” and weighing 125 pounds.

If you have any information on Maroone’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact BPD at 205-297-8413.