Search underway for missing Birmingham woman with ‘mental conditions’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a 44-year-old woman who was last seen on July 13.

According to authorities, Kaywana Edeka Moye, 44, of Birmingham, was last seen on July 13 on the 1600 block of 31st Street West in Birmingham. According to law enforcement, Moye suffers from “mental conditions” that may affect his judgment and behavior.

She has been described as 5-foot-4 weighing 165 pounds. Moye was last seen wearing a white blouse, cream-colored pants, and a red wig.

Anyone with information on Moye’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-841 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.