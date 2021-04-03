Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Gregory Ray, 58, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 7300 block of 1st Avenue North. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

“Mr. Ray suffers from a mental condition that impairs his judgment and causes him to have combative behavior,” a release from the BPD stated.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the BPD’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-841 or dial 911.

