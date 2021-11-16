Search underway for missing Birmingham man not seen since February

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who has not been seen since February.

Kelvin Maddox, 57, was last heard from on Feb. 21 by a family member. They say Maddox is “known to experience homelessness,” according to BPD.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 180 pounds and he frequents the Five Points South area of Birmingham. He has also suffered from injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the past.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413.