BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 51-year-old man.

Willie Johnson left his residence and went to work at the Elyton Meat Market but left at 8 a.m. and did not show up for work the following day he was scheduled. His last known location was in the 400 block of 3rd Street West. He suffers from a health condition which affects his judgement and behavior. He is described as being 5’3″ and weighing 170 pounds.

If you have any information, contact BPD’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413.