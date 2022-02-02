BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 92-year-old man last seen in Birmingham.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, 92-year-old Leslie Bell was last seen Tuesday around 3 p.m. on the 7100 block of 3rd Avenue South.

Bell is described as 6-foot, weighing 200 pounds, and wearing burgundy sweatpants

He was last seen leaving his residence around 3 p.m. before leaving his residence in his White 2005 Lexus SUV RX330 with Alabama tags TFK961. He has not returned or contacted his family.

