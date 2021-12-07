Missing Birmingham 10-year-old found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has found a critically missing 10-year-old boy they said had last been seen Monday.

According to BPD, officers responded around 5:22 p.m. to a call of two children missing from the 4800 block of Court S Ensley. A four-year-old child was located and has since been reunited with his family, but as of early Tuesday night, the 10-year-old was still missing.

At around 8:30 p.m., BPD said the child had been located.

“Justin Allums has been found safe,” a statement from city police said. “BPD thanks everyone for their assistance.”

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.