BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old.

Ronnie Attical was reported missing Thursday from his home in Bessemer. He is likely to be travelling on foot in the Bessemer area and is possibly wearing the black with red striped sleeve shirt as pictured above.

According to the BPD, Ronnie is transgender and autistic. Those with any information on Ronnie’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bessemer Police Dispatch at (205) 425-2411 or Det. Ben McCay at (205) 565-1320.