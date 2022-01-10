Search underway for missing Bessemer man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man that has been missing since late last year.

Kelly Eugene Underwood was recently reported missing by his family that has not been in contact with him since October.

According to police, Underwood is known to frequent the area of Highway 150 and Bessemer Superhighway.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Underwood are asked to contact Bessemer Police Dispatch at (205) 425-2411 or Det. Ben McCay at (205) 565-1320.