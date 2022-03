ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who they say suffers from dementia. She was last seen Sunday morning.

According to the Anniston Police Department, Carolyn Anderson, also known as Carolyn Tippins, was last seen around 10 a.m. on East 22nd Street in Anniston. She was wearing black pants and possibly a blue hat at the time of her disappearance.

Anderson is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 90 pounds.