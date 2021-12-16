Search underway for missing Anniston man who may have impaired judgment

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who may have impaired judgment.

John Raymond Knoll, 71, was last seen Tuesday in the Alexandria area. He was last seen driving a 2016 black Nissan Altima with Alabama tags “11HK381.”

Knoll is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 180 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a dark-colored hoodie, a black long-sleeve shirt and tennis shoes. He also has a black Chinese symbol tattooed on the back of his neck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact APD at 256-238-1800.