ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been missing since June 1.

Ray Charles Lewis, 64, was last seen around 3 p.m. June 1. Lewis is described as being 5’7″ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to Lewis’s whereabouts is asked to call Pickens County 911 or contact APD at 205-373-2517.