ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old who was last seen on Saturday.

According to the APD Facebook page, 13-year-old Noah Grace Stafford was last seen on Saturday in the area near the Publix grocery store on Highway 119 in Alabaster.

Authorities believe Stafford got into a car, but there’s no vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information are asked to call 205-663-7401.