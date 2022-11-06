LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 90-year-old man.

According to LPD, Edward Kirkland was last seen Friday around 8 a.m. wearing black pants, a blue button up shirt and a light brown jacket in the area of Alabama Highway 77 in Lincoln. He is believed to be driving a Camry LE Hybrid and may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

He is described as being 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and partially gray hair.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact LPD at 256-760-4070.