TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 88-year-old man that was last seen Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Robert Charles King was last seen Friday morning in the area of 59th Avenue East in Cottondale. They say King may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement.

King is described as being 5-foot-10, weighing 185 pounds, having brown eyes, and gray or partially gray hair. He drives a white 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Alabama tag number 7782BD7.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of King are asked to contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616 or call 911.