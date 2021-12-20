Missing 82-year-old man found safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (12/20): Robert Vasser has been found safe, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

—

ORIGINAL (12/20): The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a critical missing person search for an 82-year-old man that suffers from dementia.

Robert Vasser was last seen in the 900 block of Village Mill Road wearing a brown coat, brown shirt, black skull cap and green pants. He left on foot carrying a gas canister, according to BPD.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 and 176 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vasser are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or call 911.