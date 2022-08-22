CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Akers has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old man.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, William Akers was last seen Sunday in the area of I-65 northbound in Cullman County. He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment. He is believed to be driving a red Mercedes-Benz SL500 with a Florida tag reading “PGW7Q.”

Akers is described as being 6’1″, 225 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information, contact CCSO at 256-734-0342 or call 911.