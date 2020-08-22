PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Eddie Roland Cunningham, 43.
He was last seen on Friday, Aug. 21 around 7:10 p.m. at the 2300 block of Hwy 82 in Prattville, Alabama. He was wearing a gray t-shirt with an American flag on it, and khaki pants.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent out an alert for Cunningham Saturday afternoon.
Autauga deputies said Cunningham is possibly living with a condition that might impair his judgement.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eddie Cunningham, contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.
LATEST POSTS
- Search underway for missing 43-year-old Prattville man
- Authorities searching for missing Montgomery-area man
- Apartment fire erupts in southside Birmingham, fire department on the scene
- EXCLUSIVE: Migrants who survived COVID-19 allege discrimination at NM detention facility
- Alabama unemployment benefits temporarily boosted through FEMA help