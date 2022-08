MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman.

Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive and Adams Street in Mobile. She may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. She is described as being 5’8″, 190 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, contact MPD at 205-371-2219 or call 911.