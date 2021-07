MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 2-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday.

According to authorities, Illy Reed, 2, black female with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at midnight on Wednesday in Mobile.

Anyone with information regarding Illy Reed’s whereabouts are asked to please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or call 911.