MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winfield Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jasmine Jane Gilmore was last seen in the area of the Spanish Oaks Apartments in Guin, Ala. on Friday. She is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 110 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Gilmore’s whereabouts, contact the Winfield Police Department at 205-570-8662.