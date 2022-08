FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in almost two weeks.

Simayah Branch was last seen Aug. 3 wearing black shorts and a black top in the Forestdale area. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 115 pounds.

If you have any information on Simayah’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.