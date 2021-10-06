Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has requested assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Sept. 20.

Mina Walker, 14, was last seen leaving her residence for school on September 20 and has not returned home or attended classes. She was last seen wearing a black and white Victoria’s Secret PINK hoodie with matching pants. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs around 120 pounds.

Police say that they have no indication that she is in danger and believe she may be staying with a friend in West Tuscaloosa.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Walker, please contact TPD at 205-349-2121.