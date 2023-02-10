CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday.
According to the TPD, Kaitlin Larae Robinson was wearing green shorts, a black shirt and white shoes at the time of her disappearance. Police believe she is travelling with a man in a gray or silver 2007 Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows with Alabama tag number 7A018NX.
Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thorsby Police Department at 205-755-2511.