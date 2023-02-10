CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday.

According to the TPD, Kaitlin Larae Robinson was wearing green shorts, a black shirt and white shoes at the time of her disappearance. Police believe she is travelling with a man in a gray or silver 2007 Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows with Alabama tag number 7A018NX.

Photo of the vehicle Robinson may be travelling in (Courtesy: Thorsby PD)

Anyone with information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thorsby Police Department at 205-755-2511.